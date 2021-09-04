Rory Holden seeks specialist help for knee issues

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 17/07/2021..... Walsall v Crystal Palace friendly. Pictured, Rory Holden....

Holden has endured a deeply frustrating 2021, playing only two competitive games.

Saddlers boss Taylor recently confirmed the Northern Irishman was seeing a specialist in a quest for answers over his knee problem – and that remains an ongoing process.

"At the moment, we're trying to establish what the problem is," said Taylor.

"That's not us at the football club. That's somebody else, external, to make sure Rory gets the best care.

"We all want him available but at the moment, unfortunately for him, he's not.

"He's got to make sure, and we've got to make sure, that we find out what the issue is and fix it.

"At the moment, as frustrating as it is for me to not have Rory in the squad, it's more frustrating for him.

"I've been there as a player, being injured is the worst part of the job.

"He can't do what he loves and what he's extremely talented at, which is playing football.

"So, we'll make sure we get him the answers we need, build him back up and get him on the pitch again as soon as possible."

Walsall had hoped to have Holden back last month before he suffered a recurrence and there is no timeframe on his return.

Since then, he has remained around the squad – giving words of encouragement before the win over Stevenage last weekend.

The playmaker has also travelled to away games – the Saddlers being at Bradford City today.

"It tells you just how together the group are in that Rory hasn't been fit but has asked to come to every away game," added Taylor.

"He wants to come and support the team, and that speaks huge volumes about him as a person.