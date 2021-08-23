Matt Taylor: I believe in Walsall squad

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Matt Taylor has reaffirmed his belief in the squad Walsall have assembled despite still being winless in League Two.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/08/21 .WALSALL V FOREST GREEN.Walsall manager Matt Taylor...
The Saddlers fell to a deserved 2-0 defeat at Hartlepool United on Saturday and have lost three of their opening four league games.

But Taylor remains confident in the group put together over the summer.

"We've got players I feel would be useful to us out injured," he said.

"We're working as hard as we can to get those players back fit – available for the next game.

"We also want to add one or two more players to the current squad.

"But I still believe – even after the game and as emotional and down as I am – we have a good group of players.

"Now, the onus is on them to show everybody, show our fans."

A dismal display in County Durham saw Walsall fall short at both ends of the pitch.

Centre-half Ash Taylor endured a difficult afternoon as he was outpaced by Tyler Burey for the first goal before giving away the penalty which Nicky Featherstone converted.

Head coach Taylor said: "I know Ash very well. It's difficult, of course, when you're in that situation.

"But of course, we'll have a conversation and a chat."

He added: "The players have to be brave. It's their job.

"We've now got five training days before the next game to pick the players up.

"But we've got use this as motivation now for the rest of the season."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

