Walsall playing waiting game on strike targets

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Taylor insists the Saddlers have identified specific targets, with the transfer closing at the end of the month.

And they are now in competition with other clubs for those players.

“It’s not a broad search. I spent a lot of time before taking this role deciding the specific characteristics for each position in the squad,” said Taylor, whose side are at Hartlepool United tomorrow in League Two.

“It was a document that took a while!

“We’re working off that document and have identified the players we feel fulfil those positions for us.

“And we’re playing a waiting game, if you like.

“We are working as hard as we possibly can to get these players in. But with good players, other teams want them. We’re competing with other teams.”

Walsall have signed 12 new players so far this summer.

Taylor added on the search: “I don’t want to panic. We’ve got our targets.

“We’ve had a very resolute – what the chairman called laser-focused – recruitment policy. And that’s no different now.

“We have players – more than one – we feel would add to the group. We feel they’d add on the pitch, and in the type of people they are.

“That’s where we’ve spent lots of time. That’s hugely important.