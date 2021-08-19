Surgeon visit as Walsall's Rory Holden looks to beat his injuries

Rory Holden

Holden is yet to play this term for the Saddlers – and has only featured twice in 2021 – because of a knee issue.

Taylor had hoped to welcome back the 23-year-old for the loss to Forest Green Rovers last weekend – before he sustained another blow in his recovery.

And now Holden is visiting a specialist as the fans’ favourite and Walsall boss Matt Taylor, who does not currently have a timeframe for his return, look for answers.

“He is going to see a surgeon, as and when we have an update, I will let you know,” said Taylor.

“The physios have been dealing with it, and hopefully we will have some answers in the next seven to 10 days.”

The Saddlers have concerns over skipper Joss Labadie, too, after he missed their 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

He is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Hartlepool as Taylor added: “Joss has an issue with his quad. It will be touch and go whether he is available for the weekend.

“What we can’t do is take a risk and rush him back too soon.