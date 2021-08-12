Matt Taylor believes the goals will flow for Walsall

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers put in bright displays against Tranmere in League Two and Doncaster in the Carabao Cup despite falling short in both games.

Taylor's side have had chances which they have been unable to convert, but he believes it is only a matter of time until they start firing on all cylinders.

"On Saturday against Tranmere, I think we made 17 opportunities, but only had four shots on target," said Taylor.

"Then, I look at our decision-making in the final third against Doncaster and was it better than Saturday? Yes.

"So, it's being realistic with the situation and understanding it's going to take time for the players' confidence to really grow.

"But I'm sure as I possibly can be that once we get one and the confidence starts flowing and the players believe, the goals will be flowing."

Walsall have been open in their pursuit of another striker before the end of the window.

But Taylor is delighted with the forwards at his disposal and knows they are eager to produce goals and assists on a consistent basis.

The Saddlers will hope to get off the mark as they host Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"The players are desperate for it. I've been there myself and sometimes you try too hard and don't do the things that come naturally," added Taylor.

"But I'm extremely happy with our forward line. They've got really good attributes for this level of football.