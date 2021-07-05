Matt Taylor hunts loan stars for Walsall

Matt Taylor

Walsall have been guilty – particularly last season – of using the loan market poorly, with former boss Brian Dutton describing them as reactive rather than proactive.

The club brought in several loanees last season and arguably only two – Max Melbourne and Tyreik Wright – were a success.

Now, Taylor arrives at Walsall with an impressive playing career at the top level and wants to utilise the loan market effectively.

When asked if his contacts in the game will help bring some impressive loans to the Banks’s Stadium, Taylor said: “I hope so!

“What I will say, and this goes for recruitment top to bottom, yes we want good players at this football club but we want good people.

“We want people that we know are going to give 100 per cent for that badge on a Saturday. It’s what the fans deserve and need to see.

“It’s imperative that we get good people into the football club. They are representing the fans on a daily basis and on match days.”

Taylor arrives at the Saddlers alongside experienced manager and coach Neil Taylor and the pair will work closely with technical director Jamie Fullarton.

Fullarton solely looked after the retained and released list after Dutton was sacked and decided which players would be offered deals and which were let go.

Some supporters have been concerned that Fullarton would take control of recruitment but Taylor has insisted they will work collectively to achieve their vision.

When asked if he will have a big say on the recruitment, Taylor added: “That’s the plan. This is where Jamie’s expertise comes in, with the conversations he’s having, and recommendations for players.

“Our relationship is key, in terms of recruitment. As is Neil’s relationship with Jamie. It’s important we’re all on the same page.