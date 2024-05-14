Stourbridge appoint ex-Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald

McDonald only announced his departure from the Pics on Sunday after six-and-a-half years at Dales Lane.

The 39-year-old has penned a two-year deal upon his arrival at Southern League Central Division outfit Stourbridge.

McDonald guided Rushall into the National League North for the first time in the club's history in 2023 and helped them avoid relegation in their debut campaign in the sixth-tier.

Rushall also lifted a third successive Walsall Senior Cup and retained the Staffordshire Senior Cup with wins over Chasetown and Leek Town respectively this season.

Prior to taking over at Rushall in 2017, McDonald also had spells in the dugout at Solihull Moors, Hednesford and Redditch United.

On the appointment, Glassboys chairman Andy Pountey said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the arrival of Liam McDonald as our new manager.

"His previous work at Redditch, Hednesford and Solihull had not gone unnoticed and there is no doubt that his style of football and experience was a very important part of our decision.

"We wish him all the very best for his time with us and we hope you can give him and his staff as much support and encouragement as possible for the new season."