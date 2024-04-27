Hitchin Town 0 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Hitchin needed a victory to have any chance of survival but failed to beat the Glassboys’ defence.

A close opening 20 minutes flashed into life when Ethan Freemantle found skipper Joel Kettle in space who sent his effort wide.

Straight up the other end the hosts came within inches of netting an opener themselves only for a headed effort to flash wide.

Hitchin’s hopes of a final day survival were dealt a blow on 28 minutes when Lewis Barker was given a second yellow card and given his marching orders.

Stourbridge’s best first half chance came three minutes before half-time as Niall Flint curled his effort just wide.

Hitchin looked to impose themselves early in the second half but their best effort flew into the side-netting.

Moments later Jessy Bavanganga was on hand to deny the hosts with a last-ditch defensive header to keep the score level.

The Glassboys responded and Freemantle almost opened the scoring only to be denied by a fine save.

The Kidderminster Harriers loanee then made way for Luke Benbow who also forced the opposing goalkeeper into action.

With six minutes remaining Hitchin were reduced to nine men after Benbow was fouled resulting in a melee between the sides.

During a frantic final few minutes the hosts threw everything forward and Charlie Price was forced a produce a fine save to deny an effort inside the box to earn a point.