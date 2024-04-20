Stourbridge 1 Royston Town 0 - Report

The goal gave the Glassboys a deserved win, although they survived an early scare when Royston's Alfie Williams fired a long range low drive which struck the foot of the post after only eight minutes.

From that point, it was Stourbridge who piled on the pressure, Koby Arthur firing inches over just four minutes later before Jessy Bavanganga saw his downward header well held by Royston goal;keeper Reuben Rabstein.

The chances kept coming as Arthur just failed to connect with a Brad Bood cross in front of goal before Rabstein saved fron Freemantle when clean through on goal.

Royston's resolve finally cracked on 56 minutes when Bood's cross from the left was met by Freemantle who headed home past a helpless Rabstein.

Chances were at a premium with Royston rarely threatening leaving intrim Stourbridge manager Darryl Knights to ponder on his future with the club.

He confirmed: "I've really enjoyed being in charge and I've thrown my hat into the ring.. I have eight games to give the directors a headache and I've been really pleased with the way the lads have taken us on board..

"Over the course of the season, we haven't been good enough and I just hope we are given the chance to put things right!