Glassboys unveil their new club crest

The Glassboys’ new crest features the Black Country badge while keeping original features.

The club have also signed a three-year deal with new kit supplier Hope & Glory. The new partnership will see them manufacture all on-field kit, training and travel apparel for all teams at the club.

Stourbridge’s new kits will be made entirely from recycled plastic as part of Hope and Glory’s commitment to providing a sustainable future. The kit suppliers have offered clubs their ‘EcoKit’ since 2020, and each shirt is manufactured using a piece of fabric made from the equivalent of approximately 16 plastic bottles.

The first kits for next season will be revealed in the coming months and a wider range of fan wear will be available for supporters, including women’s fit and infant replica shirts.

Stourbridge chairman, Andrew Pountney said “After meeting with Ric and the team at Hope & Glory we had no doubt that we have found a partner who understands the needs of a non-league football club.

“Their enthusiasm and ideas are so refreshing and we have no doubt everyone will like the designs that we will be launching in the forthcoming months.

“We are also pleased to announce that all match kit shirts will be made of recyclable material.

“Given the importance of our carbon footprint we want to make a statement and say that we are one of the first teams in the country that will have all its teams wearing this type of kit.”