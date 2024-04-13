St Ives Town 4 Stourbridge 1 - Report

Following their midweek draw at Leamington the visitors started well with Brendon Daniels crossing for Joel Kettle who headed over.

Tenth placed St Ives had won three from their last four heading into the tie and Amaru Kaunda capitalised on a loose pass to run through one-on-one before firing over.

The hosts had a 34th minute lead when Theo Alexandrou rounded the goalkeeper before netting.

However, six minutes later Stourbridge had a penalty to draw level, only for teenage goalkeeper Sam Bentley to deny Daniels.

On the hour mark St Ives doubled their lead with Myles Cowling squaring for Jonathan Edwards to net his 27th goal of the season.

It was 3-0 on the 67th minute mark when Daniel Barton’s corner bounced around the box before finding Joshua Tomlinson who netted.

With 20 minutes remaining Stour were given a lifeline with Daniels curling a free-kick home to pull a goal back.

However, with 11 minutes remaining St Ives secured the points with a fourth goal courtesy of Gregory Kaziboni.