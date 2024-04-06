Stourbridge 3 Mickleover 0 - Report

Impressive Solihull Moors loanee Kian Ryley proved a constant threat throughout and soon set up Stourbridge's opening goal when picking out Brendon Daniels with a precise cross to net with a glancing header with Mickleover goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin rooted to the spot with just nine minutes gone.

Mickleover should have levelled five minutes later when Ethan Fitzhugh put striker Tyrell Waite in the clear but the Mickleover marksman smashed the ball hopelessly wide with only goalkeeper Charlie Price to beat,

Stourbridge stretched their lead further just before the half hour when Ryley picked out Aaron Forde who then exchanged passes with Jack Fletcher before slotting home.

Mickleover managed to claw a goal back before half time when Fitzhugh fired a powerful shot which Price appeared to save well but referee Michael Wright signalled a corner instead and from the resulting set piece, Fitzhugh combined with Ollie Greaves to slam home an unstoppable angled shot from the edge of the penalty area.

It was Stourbridge who set the pace after half time and it took two terrific saves from Mersin to keep out both Daniels and Fletcher.

Stourbridge's persistence finally paid off on 75 minutes when Ryley collected a pass from Daniels and squared the ball across goal for Joel Shambrook to turn home.

Mickleover were then forced to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men after full back Ryan Wilson limped off injured, the Derbyshire side having already used up all three of their substitutes.

Stourbridge should have taken further advantage but were kept at bay especially when Mickleover's Will Tamen cleared off the line to deny Stourbridge replacement Alfie Steward in stoppage time.