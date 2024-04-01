Redditch Utd 0-1 Stourbridge - Report

Kian Riley’s early opener was enough to separate the two sides, with the visitors ending a run of three games without a win, but Redditch now seven without a goal.

It took Riley just three minutes to break the deadlock when he lobbed the onrushing Adam Harrison with the game’s first real opening.

The rest of the half saw few chances for either side until the ball fell to Ryan Wollacott on the edge of the box, but his fierce drive fell narrowly wide of the post.

Then in time added on, Joel Kettle twice wasted chances from corners to double Stourbridge’s lead - the first cleared off the line by Harrison, and the second headed narrowly over.

Shortly after the restart Aram Soleman went close for the hosts as his driven effort was parried away by Charlie Price at his near post.

At the other end Brendon Daniels failed to hit the target after neat play had seen him race away from Callum Flanagan.

But as the Glassboys failed to find that elusive second goal, their task was made slightly easier when Morgan Owen received his marching orders on 83 minutes for a second bookable offence. That after Reds assistant manager Keron Jackson had also been sent to the dressing room for dissent.

Stourbridge held on for all three points as their quest to avoid relegation was handed a boost.