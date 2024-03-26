Darryl Knights rides to Stourbridge's rescue
Stourbridge last night appointed former player and current academy boss Darryl Knights as their new manager until the end of the season. The club sacked former boss Leon Broadhurst at the weekend after a poor run of results.
Published
Knights has a wealth of non-league experience having had spells as a player at Kidderminster Harriers as well as with Solihull Moors, Tamworth, AFC Telford United as well as the Glassboys themselves.
Knights will be assisted by Stourbridge stalwart Lewis Solly. The club said: “[Knights will] use the forthcoming period to develop his management team whilst our board of directors will give him all the support he needs.”