Darryl Knights rides to Stourbridge's rescue

Knights has a wealth of non-league experience having had spells as a player at Kidderminster Harriers as well as with Solihull Moors, Tamworth, AFC Telford United as well as the Glassboys themselves.

Knights will be assisted by Stourbridge stalwart Lewis Solly. The club said: “[Knights will] use the forthcoming period to develop his management team whilst our board of directors will give him all the support he needs.”