Leon Broadhurst disappointed but not surprised by Stourbridge axe

The club-record appearance holder returned to the War Memorial Ground in October 2021 – initially as a joint-manager with Stuart Pierpoint. But, Broadhurst took full control last summer with Pierpoint becoming his assistant.

A season of highs and lows has followed, and Broadhurst was relieved of his duties following Stourbridge’s 1-1 draw with AFC Sudbury on Saturday with the Glassboys sitting 16th in the Southern Central Premier. But, the 39-year-old believes he’s been unlucky with injuries.

“Did it come as a big surprise? It’s a good question,” said Broadhurst. “No, I wasn’t surprised at the outcome.

“I wasn’t surprised that the club wanted change. I was obviously disappointed but I think this has been in the making for the last couple of weeks.

“This is Andy Pountney’s (chairman) decision, he wants to move the football club forward which I understand.

“I’ve had no strikers since the end of November when I lost Benbow.

“I’ve brought Ethan Freemantle in, Alex Jones in, both have been injured which is just the curse of the number nine shirt at the moment. There’s not a manager in our league or the league above that would not struggle.

“When you lose your strikers you can’t score goals and that’s how you win games.

“I’m extremely disappointed by that, but it’s football and every team has injuries.

“Unfortunately the results haven’t been good enough, but there’s no way Stourbridge were going to get relegated though.

“We’ve got too much quality with players coming back from injuries to be in a relegation battle.

“We’ve got two games in hand and if you win them then you go 10th. That shows just how tight the league is and unfortunately I’ve paid the price of having so many injuries.”

Stourbridge had only lost once in their last five league games under Broadhurst, recording three draws one win against Leiston. However, the Glassboys sit 20 points adrift of the play-off places and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite how things have gone this season, Broadhurst is proud of what he’s achieved at the club.

He added: “I’m extremely proud of how I’ve moved the club forward in such a small period of time and I do think that given more time and backing we would’ve been where we wanted to be in the next couple of years.

“I walked through the door two and a half years ago when the club was in a bad situation and we did everything we could to change the fortunes of the football club.

“There’s no hard feelings to the club, to the chairman. It’s a business at the end of the day and if you’re not successful on the pitch then you’re not off it.

“I will be supporting them, I hope they do well in the future and we move forward. I’ve learned so much since being given the opportunity about being a manager of a football club.

“And, I’m extremely proud of what I’ve been able to achieve at the club.”