Alvechurch 1 Stourbridge 0 - Report

He made three decent saves in the opening ten minutes to deny DJ Sturridge, Dylan Allen-Hadley and Jack Hallahan and further fine stops in the second period, the pick of which was an excellent double save from Jaanai Gordon and then Kartell Dawkins.

The game’s only goal came four minutes into the second half when a foul by Niall Flint resulted in a second yellow card for the Stourbridge defender and Gordon tucked away the resulting penalty.

The Glassboys finally came alive in the closing moments and almost snatched a point in added time when substitute Brendon Daniels had an effort tipped over the bar by Church keeper Ronnie Hollingshead.