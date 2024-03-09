Leiston 0 Stourbridge 1 - Report

Leiston came into the game with an outside chance of a play-off spot and Albie Armin almost opened the scoring for the hosts on 17 minutes only to be denied by goalkeeper.

The Glassboys were up against it when Aaron Forde was sent off five minutes before the break what was deemed a reckless challenge.

The sending off resulted in the Glassboys being forced into their third first half substitution.

Despite their problems Stourbridge went into half-time ahead when a long ball released Ethan Freemantle who beat the goalkeeper.

Leiston looked to respond after the break and Joe Marsden hit the outside of the Stourbridge post,

After showing his intent early in the first half Armin went close again on 67 minutes firing over the crossbar.

Stourbridge’s task was made more difficult 18 minutes from time when Freemantle was forced off with a hamstring injury and with all their substitutes used the visitors were reduced to nine men.

However, the Glassboys hung on and recorded their 11th league victory of the season.