Long Eaton 2 Stourbridge 2 - Report

The Glassboys were 1-0 up at half time and had chances to put the game to bed. But in the end only Ethan Freemantle's header with the last touch of the game rescued a point. Long Eaton's Joseph Nyahwema had produced two good if deflected second half strikes to get them in front after Freemantle's opener on 20 minutes.

In between the two Long Eaton goals,Alex Jones hit the post and blazed over when he should have done better.

Broadhurst said : "They will probably have been disappointed not to have got the three points with the equaliser so late.

"But on another day it might have been four or five and Alex could have been taking the match ball home but we are just not converting our chances. I'd be more concerned if we weren't creating any but that is two weeks in a row we have done ourselves out of a win.

"The defending as well is a concern because if you don't take chances one end you have to make sure you shut the door at the other and it wasn't good enough today."