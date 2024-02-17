Stourbridge 1 Leiston 3 - Report

The Glassboys looked much the more likely team to win it in the second half at 1-1 and had a number of chances to do so.

The visitors took the lead on five minutes from the penalty spot when Reece King brought down Ross Crane and Jamar Lozaconverted.

But Stourbridge were the equal to Leiston and got on level terms on 17 minutes when a low cross from the right by Koby Arthur was converted at close range from the returning Alex Jones.

George Quantrell missed a sitter from close range for Leiston after being set up by Loza on 24 minutes but after the break it was all Stourbridge.

Jones went close on 52 minutes, and Joel Shambrook put a shot just wide. Visiting goalkeeper Samuel Donkin made two excellent saves from substitute Alfie Steward and Jones within five minutes before Stourbridge were hit with a two goal blast.

Three minutes from time Joseph Marsden's long range shot found its way past Charlie Price to make it 2-1.

Then just in added time Marsden's low well place shot went in the corner of the net to make it three and break Stourbridge's hearts.