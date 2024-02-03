Stourbridge 1 Stamford 1 - Report

He headed in a pinpoint Niall Flint cross at the far post to make it 1-1 just a minute from time.

Play off chasing Stamford had taken the lead on 53 minutes with a freak goal as goalkeeper Daniel Wallis sent a kick towards Lee Shaw on the edge of the box and he immediately chipped Charlie Price to make it 1-0.

Stourbridge had enjoyed the most possession,corners and chances up to that point,the impressive Dexter Walters hitting the outside of a post in the first half.

And they should have equalised before Ryley's goal when a cross from Jessy Bavanganga hit Walters who had an open goal and bounced to safety.