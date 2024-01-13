Stourbridge 2 Kettering Town 1 - Report

The Glassboys looked destined for more disappointment when Kettering took an early lead through Bruno Andrade but Stour hit back through Alex Prosser and Koby Arthur.

Victory over the relegation-threatened Poppies ended a run of four defeats for the hosts, much to Broadhurst’s relief.

He said: “It is a relief – however we performed it was all about getting three points. We had to really dig in, especially during the first half. We spoke during the week of taking responsibility if we fell behind and the players did that. I think we deserved it.”

Stour made a disastrous start with just over five minutes gone. Glassboys keeper Charles Price sliced his clearance, allowing Tyrone Lewthwaite to steal possession. His goal-bound shot was stabbed in from close range by Andrade.

The nervous-looking hosts were putting themselves under pressure and Lewthwaite almost took advantage of another lapse, only to be thwarted by Price.

Kettering continued to press and George Forsyth clattered the inside of the post from 30 yards.

Stour’s goal was living a charmed life with Dan Jarvis seeing his close-range volley blocked by Price.

It was the hosts though that grabbed an unexpected lifeline just before the break. Prosser launched in a cross from wide on the right which crept inside the back post.

The hosts took the game to the visitors after the break and they were rewarded on the hour when Arthur rifled a 30-yard strike into the bottom corner.

Substitute Jack Fletcher had a gilt-edged chance to extend Stour’s lead but he headed over from six yards.

The Poppies had chances to salvage a point with Lewthwaite firing narrowly wide but the home side held on for a crucial victory.