Stourbridge's Reece King urges the fans to stick with them

Mickleover drew first blood through Stuart Beavon just before the hour-mark, and Marcus Barnes doubled their advantage seven minutes later.

Brendon Daniels reduced the deficit from the spot late on, but was unable to prevent Stourbridge from tumbling into 17th and to within four points of the relegation zone.

The Glassboys host relegation rivals Kettering Town on Saturday, and could find themselves just one point clear of danger if they suffer another defeat.

After the game, King tweeted: “Stourbridge fans – please stick with us. We are in a rut at the moment that we will get out of.

“Us players want nothing more. Trust me. (We) lost our recent games by a goal in each one, we are not far away. This game is small margins and we will put it right on Saturday. We have to.”

Meanwhile, Walsall Wood’s impressive journey in their debut season in the FA Trophy was ended by Coalville Town in the third round.

Five weeks after the original tie was meant to be played, Ashley Chambers scored twice in the closing stages to seal a 2-0 win for Coalville.