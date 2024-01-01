AFC Telford United and Stourbridge to meet over Brad Bood loan

The left-sided defender has broken into the Glassboys first team in recent weeks with a series of strong performances, including a goal in the 6-0 win over Berkhamsted.

And Telford boss Kevin Wilkin revealed he has kept a close eye on the youngster’s development, while also admitting there is a decision to be made about his future.

“We’ll have a discussion with Stourbridge to see where they’re at with it,” he explained. “I watched him play against Barwell and he had a really solid game, and we’re delighted that he scored his first goal for them the other day.”

Wilkin continued: “There’s a conversation to be had, I think he’s there until the end of January, but we’ll have a discussion to see what they want to do and hopefully between us we can do what’s right for Brad’s progression.”

Bood joined the club on loan at the beginning of November but had to wait a while before becoming a permanent fixture in Leon Broadhurst’s side.

He has started four games in a row for Stourbridge and would be a blow to the side should he return to New Bucks Head.