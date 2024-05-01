Walsall sports bar shaves 20 per cent of new menu prices
A Walsall sports bar has shaved an average of 20 per cent off prices for its new menu.
The Met in Wolverhampton Street is also launching a loyalty card for customers.
The menu is also offering bigger portions and includes subs, tacos, pizza rolls, sharing platters, big ribs, steaks, burgers and hot dogs.
Burgers start at £9.99 and its 'heavyweight' burger is not for the fainthearted, featuring two 8oz fresh beef patties covered in a beer sauce, candied bacon pieces, crispy onions, a Cajun style onion ring and burger sauce on a brioche bun.
General manager Harry Higgs said: “We are excited by this brand-new menu that delivers authentic sports bar food."
There is a happy 'hour' from, from 11am to 6pm Monday to Friday.
For every £1 spent, loyalty card holders earn five points, and 100 points equals £1.
Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for owners Smethwick-based Davenports Brewery said: “By majoring on the handmade element to dishes, we have managed to shave an average of 20 per cent off the menu.
Davenports opened The Met – previously Bar 10 – in June last year.