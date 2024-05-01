Walsall sports bar shaves 20 per cent of new menu prices

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met in Wolverhampton Street is also launching a loyalty card for customers.

The menu is also offering bigger portions and includes subs, tacos, pizza rolls, sharing platters, big ribs, steaks, burgers and hot dogs.

Burgers start at £9.99 and its 'heavyweight' burger is not for the fainthearted, featuring two 8oz fresh beef patties covered in a beer sauce, candied bacon pieces, crispy onions, a Cajun style onion ring and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

General manager Harry Higgs said: “We are excited by this brand-new menu that delivers authentic sports bar food."

There is a happy 'hour' from, from 11am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

For every £1 spent, loyalty card holders earn five points, and 100 points equals £1.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for owners Smethwick-based Davenports Brewery said: “By majoring on the handmade element to dishes, we have managed to shave an average of 20 per cent off the menu.

Davenports opened The Met – previously Bar 10 – in June last year.