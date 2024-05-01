Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' following crash with HGV which closed main road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways West Midlands has warned commuters of heavy delays following a 'serious collision' on the A5 northbound between the M6 toll, Shenstone, and the A461, near Muckley Corner.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Watling Street, at around 12.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a crash between a heavy goods vehicle and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A WMAS spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a HGV on Watling Street at 12.15pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

The road was quickly closed while emergency services tended to the scene, and it remained closed at around 2.58pm.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "The A5 in Staffordshire is closed northbound between the M6 Toll/A5148 near Shenstone and the A461 near MuckleyCorner due to a serious collision.

"Staffs Police are in attendance. More information to follow, thank you for your patience."