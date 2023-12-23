Stourbridge 6 Berkhamsted 0 - Report

But it was Ethan Freemantle who got on the score sheet with two first half goals.

He got on the end of a Niall Flint corner on just six minutes after the ball came out to him when the defence failed to clear.

A sweet strike from former Telford defender Brad Bood on 28 minutes made it two and he saw a shot save by. Jamie Head minutes later.

But it was three just before half time when Bood turned provider for Freemantle to get his second.

The Stourbridge pressure was relentless after the break, Harvey Portman increasing the lead from close range on 48 minutes.

When Joel Kettle made it five on the hour with a free header many people wondered how many Stourbridge would score.

But Berkhamsted to their credit tried to fight back with some attacks. Substitute Dexter Walters finished the game off for Stourbridge though with the sixth just before the end.