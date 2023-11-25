AFC Sudbury 1 Stourbridge 2 - Report

Stourbridge are playing catch up in the league and manager Leon Broadhurst has stressed the importance of concentrating on the league so he will have been pleased with this win.

And it was Flint who bagged the two goals, the first coming on 15 minutes when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, drove forward and finished well. Just a minute later he tested the Sudbury goalkeeper as he went close again.

Luke Benbow had a penalty appeal turned down and Flint went close twice more before half time.

Charlie Price in the Stourbridge goal was called into action just before the break with a block and again on 65 minutes as Sudbury looked for the equaliser.

That came a minute later through a fairly fortunate deflection but Joe Neal for the home side claimed it.

But Flint was not to be denied and on 73 minutes cut inside and applied a neat finish for what proved to be the winner, though Joel Kettle, Alex Prosser and Jack Wilson had to make clearances in the last ten minutes as Sudbury pushed again