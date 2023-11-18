Stourbridge 2 Kings Lynn 1 - Report

Having built a 2-0 lead in the second half, Kings Lynn then set up a grandstand finish after substitute Josh Coulson pulled a goal back with five minutes remaining.

But the Stourbridge defence held firm thanks to a couple of top class saves from goalkeeper Charlie Price to keep King Lynn at bay.

A goalless first half saw both side create clear cut chances, the best of which saw Stourbridge striker Luke Benbow slice his shot wide of the mark with only goalkeeper Pasul Jones to berat.

At the opposite end, Linnetts saw Gabriel Rogers break clear but could only fire straight at Price with the goal at his mercy.

Stourbridge broke the deadlock on 61 minutes when Brendan Daniels fired home from the edge of the box after the Kings Lynn defence failed to clear an Alex Prosser cross.

Stourbridge snapped up a second goal on 70 minutes when an attempted clearence kick from Jones deflected off Daniels and fell to Prosser wide out on the right flank, who promptly fired home into an empty net with the luckless Jones completely stranded.

Coulson clawed a goal back for Kings Lynn on 85 minutes to set up a tense finish where Price proved the hero pulling off outstanding saves to keep out lanky Linnetts striker Bart Cybulski.

Delighted Stourbridge boss Leon Broadhurst insisted: “We deserved to win the game because the lads gave me everything.

“While it’s great to have good runs in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy, I’m more interested in league games coming up against Long Eaton and Sudbury. I probably won’t even listen to the draw.

We have to refocus and pick up points because at the end of the season, that’s what we’ll be judged on – and the lads know this!