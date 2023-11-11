Royston Town 1 Stourbridge 1 - Report

The Glassboys’ marksman was busy all afternoon and had his first sight of goal on 11 minutes after running onto a Brad Bood through ball before blazing his effort over.

At the opposite end Aaron Forde was forced to make a vital block as Greg Sandiford unleashed an effort at goal.

Royston took a 28th minute lead when a cross was blocked into the path of Sandiford who fired home the opener.

Four minutes later the Glassboys went close to an equaliser as Alex Prosser’s cross found Dexter Walters whose effort was blocked.

Stourbridge imposed themselves during the second half and Benbow saw his powerful effort saved by goalkeeper Louis Chadwick.

Substitute Brendon Daniels was next to test the Royston goal, but his 72nd minute effort flew narrowly wide.

The equaliser came five minutes later as Bood’s long throw-in found its way to Benbow who made no mistake.

Royston had the best chance to win the match five minutes from time as Sam Mvemba’s cross was met by Joe Boachie who headed over.