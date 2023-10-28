Stourbridge 5 Bamber Bridge 1 - Report

They were dominant in the first half, racing into a two goal lead in the first 13 minutes with two good finishes from Dexter Walters and Jessy Bavanganga with his first goal for the club.

Walters turned provider for Benbow's first on 38 minutes when he slipped a ball through to him and the striker beat a defender and provided a neat finish.

Bamber Bridge looked better after the break and Christopher Churchman saw a speculative cross hit the angle between post and bar on 65 minutes.

The visitor's did reduce the deficit on 85 minutes when substitutes Sam Billington and Mackenzie O'Neill combined to provide another sub,Mark Cullen with a goal.