Stourbridge 5 Bamber Bridge 1 - Report

Stourbridge FC

A Luke Benbow hat-trick saw off Bamber Bridge in a clinical all round performance by Stourbridge as they progressed in the FA Trophy.

They were dominant in the first half, racing into a two goal lead in the first 13 minutes with two good finishes from Dexter Walters and Jessy Bavanganga with his first goal for the club.

Walters turned provider for Benbow's first on 38 minutes when he slipped a ball through to him and the striker beat a defender and provided a neat finish.

Bamber Bridge looked better after the break and Christopher Churchman saw a speculative cross hit the angle between post and bar on 65 minutes.

The visitor's did reduce the deficit on 85 minutes when substitutes Sam Billington and Mackenzie O'Neill combined to provide another sub,Mark Cullen with a goal.

But Benbow held off the attentions of a defender right on time and then scored with a header late on to calm any Stourbridge nerves.

