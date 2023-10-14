FA Cup: Stourbridge 0 Gateshead 3 - Report

Harvey Portman is blocked out

If Stourbridge had took their early chances, and one in the second half to level the game, the outcome could have been different but Gateshead were deserved winners.

In only the second minute Stourbridge came close three times when hesitant defending allowed them in.

Obinna Anaebonam was left in space in front of goal as was Luke Benbow but both shots were saved by Archie Mair.

A resulting corner saw Reece King's header to the far post almost scrambled in by Harvey Portman.

Stourbridge boss Leon Broadhurst felt if one of those had gone in the game could have been different.

He said: "I know it was early on and their keeper made good saves but if you take one of those it changes the game.

"The difference was they did take their chances and that's what won them the game

"They got in front from a wonder goal the player will never repeat and it was uphill from there.

"Even at 1-0 though we had a good chance to get back in the game through Aaron (Forde) and again you need to take them.

"But we performed well against a good step one side who are full time so will take the positives from that, just that I am disappointed at the result."

Reece King also went close for Stourbridge early on as they took the game to their opponents, who are chasing a football league place.

As the first half continued, Gateshead came into the game, Luke Hannant seeing a shot saved by Charlie Price and Billy Chadwick also going close.

Price performed heroics towards the break and just after to keep it at 0-0.

But he couldn't do anything about a sublime college from Hannant to open the scoring on 58 minutes after a cross by Regan Booty.

Gateshead took control then,their superior fitness showing and Connor Pani hit the post.

But it was still only 1-0 on 80 minutes when Luke Benbow saw a shot saved by Mair and substitute Forde blazed wide.

Hannant settled the issue on 82 with a neat shot after being teed up by Kyran Lofthouse.