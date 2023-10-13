Leon Broadhurst eager to recreate Stourbridge's FA Cup heroics

Leon Broadhurst

Having beaten Mickleover to reach this stage, Broadhurst’s side are one win away from reaching the first round of English football’s oldest cup competition.

Stourbridge face a tough test tomorrow, welcoming National League side Gateshead to the War Memorial Ground, but the boss is hoping to replicate history and earn success with his side.

He said: “The lads are all chomping at the bit, and myself very excited to lead my team into being one game away from the first round.

“I’ve experienced it as a player, and I think the players need to understand that it’s an unbelievable opportunity and occasion.

“We’ve worked extremely hard over the last two or three years since I walked through the door to get the feel-good factor back at the football club, and the FA Cup is a huge factor in that.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to succeed on Saturday.

“The football club deserves it and the fans deserve it, they spend a lot of time supporting us. When the club wasn’t going in the direction that it wanted, they were there.

“I’ve experienced the good times at the club and that’s something I’m very keen to bring back.”

The FA Cup brings substantial and much-needed financial benefits for clubs. Fourth qualifying round winners will receive £9,375 as opposed to the losers who gain £3,125.

“I think the chairman mentions it every day to me,” Broadhurst joked about the financial rewards, adding: “You never bank on an FA Cup run, but behind the scenes it doesn’t half help moving the club forward having the income from the FA Cup and enhanced gate receipts.

“We need to go one step further on Saturday to enhance that prize money.”

The Glassboys are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and are looking to reach the first round for the first time since the 2019/20 season where they crashed out, losing to Eastleigh in a replay. Broadhurst is aware of the test his side will face this weekend, knowing his players have got to be at their best.

The Glassboys boss said: “We’ve had to be at the maximum levels in terms of performance to get through, and that’s exactly what we’ll have to do tomorrow.

“Gateshead are going to be an unbelievable outfit, they’re very good, and have started the season extremely well.

“Every man on the pitch, and every man in the squad has to be a 10/10 if we’ve got any opportunity to succeed and progress.

“As long as we stick to our game plan, have belief and believe in ourselves and the opportunity to succeed, we’ll give Gateshead a really good game.”

Elsewhere, Kidderminster Harriers begin their Cup campaign by welcoming Ashton United looking to emulate their run from the 2021/22 season.

Stafford Rangers travel to Guiseley in the Northern Premier League while Halesowen Town host AFC Sudbury in the Southern Central Premier.

Sporting Khalsa return to Northern One Midlands action for the first time since late August, hosting Gresley Rovers, while Lye Town visit Harborough Town and Walsall Wood welcome Hinckley LRFC.