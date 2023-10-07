Long Eaton United 1 Stourbridge 4 - Report

Stourbridge win

The Glassboys were ahead on 30 minutes when Jack Wilson’s header at the back post found Benbow to tap home.

Three minutes into the second half Stourbridge went close again as Obinna Anaebonam beat his man before finding Benbow whose effort this time flew wide.

Long Eaton equalised on 59 minutes when substitute Joe Nyahwema drilled a low cross into the box which bobbled up kindly for Tom Hewlett to fire a half-volley home.

Five minutes later the Glassboys almost went back ahead when Jack Fletcher looked in on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch challenge.

Stourbridge were back ahead on 69 minutes after Benbow’s effort was saved into the path of substitute Dexter Walters to make it 2-1.

Three minutes later Leon Broadhurst’s side secured their passage after Niall Flint broke through on goal before pulling the ball back for Darryl Knights to net.

With 10 minutes remaining Stourbridge completed their scoring as substitute Alfie Steward’s cross was met by Benbow to score his second of the afternoon.