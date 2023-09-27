Stourbridge lose a two-goal lead in draw with AFC Telford United

The Glassboys were ahead after nine minutes in the National League North clash when Jack Fletcher drove home a shot from the edge of the box, arriving to meet Niall Flint’s low cross after a purposeful run. Luke Benbow doubled the advantage in the 26th minute, firing past Brandon Hall, before running to celebrate with his young daughter in the crowd.

The second half was a different story. In the 51st minute, the Bucks halved the deficit when defender Orrin Pendley headed in from a corner.

A free-kick into the box them found Pendley; his contact wasn’t true, but the loose ball fell for Ricardo Dinanga and he drove the ball hard and low through Price and into the net.

Kidderminster Harriers went down 2-1 at home to Oldham Athletic.

Devarn Green put the Latics in front from distance on 21 minutes. Harriers levelled through Bailey Hobson on 61 minutes, firing into the bottom corner. But Alex Reid secured the points for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

Stafford Rangers’ woes continued as they went down 2-1 at home to Hyde United in the Northern Premier Division. Jack Massey scored for Boro who have now suffered six defeats on the spin.

In the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town lost 3-1 at Bromsgrove Sporting.