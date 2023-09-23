Stamford 3 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Goalkeeper Charlie Price was sent off on the hour as he brought down Trey Charles who was through on goal.

It was already 2-0 to Stamford by then as Jack Wilson went in goal and he couldn't prevent substitute Jack Duffy making it three on 74 when he picked up a pass from Tendu Chitiza and slotted home.

Price had made some good saves for Stourbridge when on the field, particularly early on as Stamford pressed..

But he couldn't prevent the first Goal on 18 minutes when Lee Shaw scored from the edge of the box.

Nial Flint for Stourbridge saw a shot blocked but there attacks were few in the first half and it was two on half time when a Charles free kick was deflected in off Joe Burgess who claimed the goal.