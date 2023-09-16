Stourbridge 2 Matlock Town 0 - Report

Stour win

The home side’s early pressure was rewarded when Alex Prosser’s effort slipped through the grasp of keeper Saul Deeney and while the Glassboys hit the woodwork three times and Matlock once, Luke Benbow settled the verdict by squeezing into the bottom corner 16 minutes from the end.

The Glassboys flew out of the traps, Brendon Daniels hitting the top of the bar with a bicycle kick from the edge of the box within seven minutes.

Prosser soon broke the deadlock, albeit with an element of fortune. While the angle seemed unfavourable, he got a rising drive on target that Deeney fumbled into the net.

Despite that bright start, Stourbridge seemed cautious after scoring and allowed the visitors to gradually gain a foothold with Jonny Margetts found at the back post to hit the top of the bar with a looping effort 11 minutes before the interval.

Margetts was again found in the right of the box by Joe West’s arced ball forward only for his bobbling shot to creep narrowly wide and Matlock had a huge penalty shout when Jessy Bavanganga appeared to handle but referee Sam Wesson did not react having had a restricted view.

Prosser forced Deeney into a full-stretch save a minute after the restart but chances were few and far between from there until Stourbridge rediscovered some impetus.

Substitute Stanley Obinna Anaebonam darted forward three minutes after coming on, squaring for Benbow to whack the base of the post from the edge of the box.

The big hitman would soon have his goal, though, squeezing into Deeney’s bottom right corner from similar range within a minute of his close call.

Benbow lifted a shot against the bar from the left of the box, while Obinna Anaebonam continued to be lively and should have had a goal to celebrate, heading off target at point-blank range at the death from Joel Shambrook’s deep cross.

It means the Glassboys enter Monday’s third qualifying round draw knowing they are just two rounds away from the first round proper.

Glassboys: Price, Shambrook, Wilson, Prosser, Bavanganga, Kettle, Flint (Fletcher, 83), King, Benbow, Daniels (Knights, 73), Walters (Obinna Anaebonam, 73).

Unused subs: Lewis, Portman, Wood, Solly (g/k).