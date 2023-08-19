Stourbridge 2 Barwell 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahStourbridge FCPublished:

Stourbridge manager Leon Broadhurst feels their is much more to come from two goal hero Brendon Daniels.

Stour win
Stour win

The former Telford midfielder scored both his goals in the first half,the second in injury time

Broadhurst said: "Brendon is still getting back to full fitness but we have been delighted with his form in the early part of the season.

"His second goal came at a vital time and probably proved the difference in the end because it gave us that cushion.

"I wasn't that happy with the first half performance as I felt we gave them to much space but we did get the two goals and saw it out in the second half..

Daniels put Stourbridge into the lead after great work by Reece King on 29 minutes set him up.

Barwell threatened to equalise for a short spell with Charlie Price making a great save from Michael John-Johnson Kamara on 38 minutes.

A free kick from Daniels brushed the top of the bar on 40 but he turned the ball in right on half time after being set up by Aaron Forde.

The second half was quiet, neither team threatening to score although Niall Flint headed over.

In the final minutes King and substitute Harry Lewis went close for Stourbridge.

Stourbridge FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News