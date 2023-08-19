Stourbridge 2 Barwell 0 - Report

Stour win

The former Telford midfielder scored both his goals in the first half,the second in injury time

Broadhurst said: "Brendon is still getting back to full fitness but we have been delighted with his form in the early part of the season.

"His second goal came at a vital time and probably proved the difference in the end because it gave us that cushion.

"I wasn't that happy with the first half performance as I felt we gave them to much space but we did get the two goals and saw it out in the second half..

Daniels put Stourbridge into the lead after great work by Reece King on 29 minutes set him up.

Barwell threatened to equalise for a short spell with Charlie Price making a great save from Michael John-Johnson Kamara on 38 minutes.

A free kick from Daniels brushed the top of the bar on 40 but he turned the ball in right on half time after being set up by Aaron Forde.

The second half was quiet, neither team threatening to score although Niall Flint headed over.