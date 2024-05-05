West Midlands Fire Service was called at 1.34pm, receiving reports of smoke emerging from a four-storey building in Windmill Lane, Smethwick. More tan 50 firefighters have been sent to the scene.

In a statement, the fire service said: "A total of 12 fire crews are currently in attendance at this incident, which involves a fire in a commercial property, formally a cinema complex. A hydraulic aerial platform is also at the scene.

"There is severe smoke logging to the premises and crews are working to locate and tackle the fire."

West Midlands Police closed Windmill Lane to traffic, while the fire service also said that Windmill Shopping Park/Centre, which backs onto the affected property, was also being closed slightly earlier than normal as a precaution due to smoke in the area.

Locals have also been asked to close doors and windows.

Firefighters are using two main jets, one hose reel jet and a covering jet, with several wearing breathing apparatus. A hydraulic aerial platform is also in use.

A fire service drone is being operated at the scene to provide an aerial view and support firefighting efforts.

There are no known casualties or injuries at this time.