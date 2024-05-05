Walsall drivers set for delays this month due to temporary roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Council have announced a series of road closures on roads across the borough to allow for carriageway resurfacing works.

The order given by the council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 comes into operation on Tuesday, with the first set of works being on the length of Knaves Castle Avenue in Brownhills at the junction of Howdles Lane, running until Thursday from 8am to 4pm each day.

Other works will take place in Walsall Wood on Castle Road between Salter's Road and Link Road and on Castlehill Road between Link Road and Holly Lane, between May 10 and May 21, with no weekend working and between 9am and 4pm each day.

In Pelsall, Wood Lane will be closed at the junction with the A4124 Wolverhampton Road between May 22 and May 29, with no weekend working and between 9am and 4pm each day.

In Aldridge, Leighswood Road will be closed from the junction of the A454 Aldridge Bypass and Brickyard Road, from June 11 to June 19 between 7pm and 6am.

Finally, there will be three sets of works in Shelfield, starting on Millfield Avenue from May 30 to May 31 from 8am to 4pm, then on Bridge Road and Willow Road from June 3 to June 6 from 9am to 4pm.

The Council said the works would come into operation on May 7 and it anticipated completing the work as close as possible to the dates set.

It also said that signs would be erected to show when no stopping restrictions would be in operation for affected traffic and the order would remain in place for up to eighteen months or until the work was completed, whichever was the earliest.