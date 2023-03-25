Stourbridge Women are looking to win more silverware

Jenny Sugarman (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Andy Fisher’s side will go into the final full of confidence during an excellent season which sees them top of Division One Midlands by seven points after a 16-1 thrashing of Long Eaton on Wednesday

But he said they will have their work cut out to beat Leeds, who play at the same level.

He said: “They have already beaten two good tier three teams in this competition, including West Brom, and will be confident I’m sure.

“But we’re in good form, scoring a few goals, and everybody is in a good place right now, plus we have great backing from the fans.”

In other cup action, West BromwichAlbion take on Wolves again at Hednesford’s Keys Park, in the semi-final of the County Cup (2pm).

It is the second meeting between the two teams this season – Wolves won the first game in the league at The Hawthorns 3-1 just over a week ago.

Albion boss Jenny Sugarman said it would be a completely different game to the league one.

She said:”We caused them some problems in the first game and can do it again so we won’t go into the game with any fear.”

Villa will get back to WSL action tomorrow when they entertain basement side Leicester City at Villa Park (2pm).

In the Championship, Birmingham City are also playing the bottom side – Coventry United – away from home

Sporting Khalsa take on Northampton Town in Division One Midlands at the Guardian Warehousing Arena tomorrow,

West Midlands Premier League action sees Lichfield City at home to Shrewsbury Town Foundation Women and Lye Town at Solihull Sporting Ladies.

In Division One North, Walsall travel to Wyrley Ladies, second-placed Walsall Wood travel to City of Stoke Women and Lichfield City Reserves are at AFC Telford United, while Darlaston Town 1874 (CIC) Ladies are at home to Port Vale Women.