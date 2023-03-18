St Ives Town 1 Stourbridge 5 - Report

Jason Cowley struck within the opening three minutes and the Glassboys never looked back to emphatically end a three-match wait for a win.

Cowley pounced on a sloppy moment at the back, nipping in front of keeper James Goff to pinch the ball and run into the empty net.

Half openings came and went at both ends before Obinna-Anaebonam got in on the act, keeping his cool to dink over Goff when played through one-on-one.

The first half was deep into added time when Ed Hottor’s rocket halved the deficit for St Ives but there was still time for Goff to bring down Cowley in the box with Obinna-Anaebonam doing the business from the penalty spot.

Reece King’s header from a corner was straight at Goff within a minute of the restart but the points were wrapped up late on with Obinna-Anaebonam again threaded through to notch his treble.

Not to be outdone, Cowley headed home his second and Stourbridge’s fifth from an inviting Callum Gittings cross eight minutes from the end.