Stourbridge 0-1 Barwell - Report

Stourbridge FC

STOURBRIDGE’S mini revival was halted by a sucker punch eight minutes from time against resolute Barwell.

After a quiet opening, the hosts got on top with Jason Cowley feeding strike partner Reece Styche whose shot fizzed fractionally wide of the far post.

Chances were few and far between but a really neat passage of play almost unlocked the visitors as Tyler Lyttle chanced his arm from 20 yards but fired over.

Stourbridge’s Alex Moore had Barwell’s best chance of the half, forcing Charlie Price into a fine save from his header that seemed destined for an own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Half-time substitute Darryl Knights cleared the bar from 25 yards shortly after coming on and Lyttle’s corner was headed wide by Joel Kettle as Stourbridge continued to push but Barwell landed a late blow when substitute Jack Deakin took Beck-Ray Enoru’s pass and lofted over Price to fire Barwell ahead.

Dexter Walters and Knights had shots charged down as time ebbed away but there would be no way through the Glassboys.

Glassboys: Price, Lyttle, Wilson, Prosser, Kettle, Hull, Gittings (Knights, h-t), Moore, Cowley, Styche, Mills (Walters, 78).

Unused subs: Worley, Knight, Solly.

