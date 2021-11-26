Glassboys look to carry momentum

Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst.

It has been a challenging season so far for the Glassboys, but since bringing in former players Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint as joint-managers last month, things have improved.

They have risen to 17th in the Southern Central Premier while a win tomorrow would see them into the third round of the Trophy, with a nice £3,750 in prize money.

Stour have already got past both Redditch United and Carlton Town in the competition.

Kidderminster Harriers are also in Trophy action as they make the short trip to Hereford.

Russ Penn’s lot go into the tie on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The rest of the step three and four sides across the Black Country and Staffordshire are focused on league matters.

Liam McDonald takes Rushall Olympic to former club Redditch as they aim to make it three wins on the spin in the Southern Central Premier. The Pics are currently sitting pretty in fourth, while, in 10th, Hednesford Town are hoping to get back on track at Nuneaton Borough.

Stafford Rangers are out to make it back-to-back wins in the Northern Premier as they welcome South Shields to Marston Road.

And in Northern One Midlands, top-spot-chasers Halesowen Town host Soham Town Rangers.