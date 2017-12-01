Stourbridge's Luke Benbow looking to make it a ton

Leon Broadhurst is currently sat on 699 appearances for the club while Luke Benbow is one goal away from a century for the Glassboys and manager Gary Hackett is hoping the pair will both be celebrating at Workington, writes Paul Joannou.

“There’s a very good chance Broadhurst will play because he was outstanding on Monday,” said Hackett. “It’s a fantastic achievement at any level to play 700 games for one club. He’s been so consistent over the 699 so far and I have a lot of trust in him.

“It would be nice for a double celebration so hopefully Luke (Benbow), can score his 100th goal. He’s not been on 99 for too long but he’ll be aware of it but again it’s a great feat so we’re really looking forward to the game.”

Benbow’s loan deal is set to expire after Saturday’s game but Hackett provided some positive news on the striker’s future. “We’re negotiating but he should be with us for another two months, which is great.”

Stourbridge have won just one of their last five league games, a run that has seen them slip to ninth. They are unbeaten in their last two after emerging victorious against Bradford Park Avenue in an FA Trophy replay and Hackett believes consistency was key in those games.

“In the last two matches we’ve had a more settled team and we’ll take that into Saturday,” he commented. “It’ll be a very tough game. They’ve not changed much since we beat them in the play-off semi-final last season. They’ve got some very good players and they’re very good at home,” he added.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, 15th place Stafford Rangers host relegation-threatened Marine at Marston Road. Boro ended a run of three straight defeats with a penalty shootout victory over Alvechurch in the Integro Cup and assistant manager Nick Amos is hoping they can build on their confidence.

“It gives us an opportunity after the cup game and defeats against Farsley Celtic and Rushall Olympic to put on a show and show the fans that weren’t at Gainsborough how good we can be.”

Struggling Rushall travel to play-off chasing Ashton United although they’ll be without on-loan Wrexham midfielder Olly Marx who broke his ankle last week. Second-bottom Halesowen Town entertain 19th place Whitby Town while Hednesford host fifth-placed Farsley Celtic. In Division One South, a win for Chasetown away at Carlton Town could see them move into the play-off places.