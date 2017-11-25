Bradford Park Avenue 1 Stourbridge 1 - Report

Striker Kyle Perry gave the Glassboys a half-time lead but Nicky Clee’s strike after the break for Bradford means the two teams will go again at Amblecote on Monday night, writes Steven Coney.

Stourbridge started well against their hosts from the National League North and Perry had a header saved by keeper Steve Drench early on.

Glassboys number one Matt Gould was also called into action and he made a fantastic stop to deny Oli Johnson before his fellow forward Adam Boyes clipped the outside of the post following a long ball from Drench.

Gary Hackett’s side recovered from those close calls to take the lead in the 33rd minute.

Tom Tonks’ right-wing corner was met by Perry and the big striker’s header flew in from close range.

Bradford, who play a division above Stourbridge, improved after the break and Matt Hill had a shot well saved by Gould.

The hosts were level in the 58th minute, however, when Clee fired in after Gould had saved Johnson’s initial effort.

Glassboys skipper Paul McCone came close to restoring the visitors’ lead ten minutes later but his header from Aaron Forde’s corner was hooked off the line.

Avenue substitute Javan Vidal curled an effort against the woodwork late on but neither side could find a winner and a replay at Amblecote will be needed.

Stourbridge: Gould, Westlake, Christophorou, McCone, Pierpoint, Forde, Tonks, Broadhurst, Perry (Cooke 85), Benbow, Shearer (Green 80). Subs not used: Marsh, Cameron, Evans.