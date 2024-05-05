Diversion route to be in place for work near Wolverhampton city centre

Severn Trent is carrying out the work close to Chapel Ash and Marston's Brewery.

It will see a right hand turn from Chapel Ash onto Brewery Road suspended from 8pm until midnight.

A westerly diversion route will be in place via Chapel Ash, Tettenhall Road, Connaught Road, Park Road West, Somerfield Road, Meadow Street and back to Chapel Ash.

The right hand turn from Brewery Road onto Chapel Ash is also suspended with a signed easterly diversion route in operation.