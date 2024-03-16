Stafford Rangers 0 Radcliffe 3 - Report

Radcliffe came into the match in resurgent form and 12 points clear of their nearest challenger for the Northern Premier League title.

It took just eight minutes for the visitors to take the lead when Jude Oyibo’s dinked ball into the back post was headed home by Anthony Dudley.

It was 2-0 on 12 minutes when Jordan Hulme broke into the Rangers box before finding Matthew Sargent who fired into the bottom corner.

Radcliffe were in dominant form and the woodwork only denied them a third goal on the 33rd minute.

A scramble inside the Stafford box saw Cameron Belford deny Hulme before Olly Thornley found the post with his effort.

Two minutes before the break it was 3-0 as Josh Hancock saw his effort saved by Belford into the path of Anthony Dudley who netted.

Radcliffe were in firm control and before the hour mark almost had a fourth goal but Lois Maynard was also denied by the post.

The result leaves Rangers in the relegation zone six points from safety and desperately in need of some wins from their remaining matches.