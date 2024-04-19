Staffordshire rivals pushing for survival

The Pitmen sit four points adrift from safety in the Northern One West as they visit Clitheroe tomorrow, and defeat would mean Hednesford can no longer avoid the drop.

Despite a 3-0 loss to Avro last weekend, which leaves Hednesford in their unfortunate position, boss Paul Moore is keen to take the positives with the progress that they have made.

He said: “We’ve only lost two league games since I’ve been here. We’ve done alright, it’s not a disaster.

“It’s been a tough period from the moment I came in. When I joined we were eight points adrift from safety and other teams had two games-in-hand.

“We’ve pulled it back to four points and the goal differences are similar. We’ve done a hell of a job, but last week’s loss was tough to take.

“If I’d have been here about Christmas time then or even another month then things could’ve been different. But, Harry had some good results and the damage was done earlier in the season with everything going on.

“We’ve been trying to play catch-up since, and it’s not an easy league to do that in.

“All we can do is try and win our last two games, get six points and see where it lands us.”

Meanwhile, Rangers welcome Ashton United in the Northern Premier, sitting three points from the safety line and Basford United. A second loss in a row would make it near impossible for Stafford to stay up due to their goal difference.

The Boro fell to a disappointing defeat at relegated Atherton Collieries last weekend, and have lost 1-0 to each bottom four side since the new year.

Elsewhere, in the National League, already-relegated Kidderminster Harriers visit Barnet, while in National League North Rushall Olympic welcome Warrington Town.

In the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge welcome Royston Town, while Halesowen Town host St Ives Town, and in Northern One West Chasetown welcome Mossley.

In Northern One Midlands, Lye Town travel to Quorn sitting four points from the play-offs and hoping results will go their way. Walsall Wood go to Rugby Town, while Sporting Khalsa host Spalding United. North West Counties League Division One South champions Brocton welcome North Division champions St Helens in the First Division Champions Cup final.

Meanwhile, in the Midland Premier, Bewdley Town host Northwich Victoria and Stone Old Alleynians welcome AFC Wulfrunians.

In Midland One, Cradley Town welcome play-off contenders Wednesfield, while Wolves Sporting visit Nuneaton Griff and Smethwick Rangers host Hinckley AFC.

Bilston Town travel to Shawbury United, while OJM Black Country are hoping to secure a play-off place when they entertain Chelmsley Town.