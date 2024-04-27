Morpeth Town 6 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

The Northumberland-based hosts opened the scoring with just five minutes on the clock as striker Sam Hodgson netted his first of a hat-trick from close-range.

James O’Neill almost equalised on 11 minutes but his headed effort was blocked off the line and rebounded around the box before sailing wide.

However, the hosts regained control with Jack Foallle doubling their lead before Nic Bollado saw his effort blocked by covering defender George Burroughs.

Despite already being relegated the Boro showed fighting spirit and Kaiman Anderson sent his first half effort over.

However, Hodgson made it 3-0 with 37 minutes gone after his floated effort was sent over the goalkeeper.

Hodgson remained a problem for Rangers in the second half sending an effort just wide and then sealing his hat-trick after meeting Bollado’s ball into the box.

Despite being four goals down Rangers rallied in an attempt to give their traveling fans something to cheer and substitute Lewis Porter headed over from Andy Burns’ cross.

However, Morpeth finished with a flourish as John Fenton scored a late brace firstly lobbing the goalkeeper and firing home another to make it 6-0.