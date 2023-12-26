Stafford Rangers 4 Gainsborough Trinity 0 - Report

Kaiman Anderson and Tyreece Onyeka combined twice to send the home side to victory, but Dave Cooke’s Rangers remain rooted at the foot of the league standings seven points adrift of safety.

After a scrappy start, a slip up at the back nearly cost the Rangers and saw them behind. Goalkeeper Cameron Belford found himself beaten to the ball as he rushed from his goal but Bobby Johnson was unable to hit the target with his lob towards the posts.

The home side then gained the lead just past the half-hour mark as Kaiman Anderson rolled his penalty into the bottom left-corner. Hamish Douglas’ handball gifted Stafford the spot-kick after good work from Connor Heath on the left-side for Stafford.

Johnson was denied looking to hit back, but one became two through Rangers winger Onyeka latching onto Anderson’s through ball. Despite stumbling as he raced through on goal, Onyeka had the composure to fire into the bottom-left corner.

After the break, Kye Simpson’s volley was seen away as Gainsborough commited bodies forward searching for a route back into the game, but the Rangers railled as Onyeka and Anderson combined brilliantly for the third. The winger crossed low for the striker to slam home the ball from close-range in the 63rd-minute before Sam Bird added a fourth.

The midfielder turned excellently in the box from Anderson’s pass and found the bottom-right on the turn to give Stafford a welcome three points following five league losses in a row.